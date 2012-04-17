TOKYO, April 17 A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-mart Stores Inc and Toys "R" Us Inc .

Toshiba Tec Corp said it aims to buy the business, which spans cash registers and software to monitor inventory for retailers, in the second half of June or in July. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)