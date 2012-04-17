TOKYO, April 17 A Toshiba Corp unit plans to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for several tens of billions of yen, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-mart Stores Inc and Toys "R" Us Inc , a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Toshiba Tec Corp aims to buy the business, which spans cash registers and software to monitor inventory for retailers, by the summer, the source said (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)