Aug 16 Toshiba Corp will begin
designing LCD televisions for local markets in India, Indonesia
and Vietnam in October to challenge Samsung Electronics Co
and other South Korean rivals, the Nikkei business
daily reported.
The company is set on boosting its worldwide LCD TV sales to
25 million units by fiscal 2013, up 80 percent from fiscal 2010,
the daily reported.
Toshiba aims to have emerging countries account for 50
percent of its global TV sales in volume terms in fiscal 2013,
the paper said.
In 2010, the electronics giant launched Power TV, an LCD TV
brand for emerging countries. Its lineup currently includes
products with built-in storage batteries for areas plagued by
frequent blackouts and models with signal-boosting and
noise-reducing functions, the daily said.
Power TV models are now sold in Southeast Asia, India, the
Middle East and Africa, and the company's market share has
doubled to about 20 percent in some Southeast Asian countries,
the business daily added.
LCD TV design divisions, which are already running in India,
Indonesia and Vietnam with about 10 staff members each, will
also handle notebook computers, the daily reported.
At the same time, the company may design TVs at its personal
computer development division in the Chinese province of
Hangzhou, the Nikkei said.
