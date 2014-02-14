Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Feb 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Friday it plans to invest 30 billion rupees ($481 million) in India over the next five years to expand its businesses in the country.
Toshiba will position India as a strategic business hub in its thermal power, energy equipment, water treatment and software development businesses, Chief Executive Officer Hisao Tanaka said in a statement.
The company said it is targeting sales of 180 billion rupees from the India region by 2016/17, about seven times from the current level. It expects to employ 8,000 people in India by then. ($1 = 62.36 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)