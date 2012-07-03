(Adds comment from plaintiffs' counsel)
By Dan Levine
July 3 Japan's Toshiba Corp conspired
to fix prices in the liquid crystal display market and is liable
for $87 million in damages, a jury in northern California
decided.
Customers brought a civil class action lawsuit against
Toshiba and other LCD producers, alleging anticompetitive
practices. Most other defendants settled the case, while Toshiba
decided to take it to trial in San Francisco federal court.
Toshiba must pay $70 million to consumers who bought
finished products, and $17 million to manufacturers that used
LCD panels, according to a court document filed on Tuesday.
The company said in a statement that it did not act
illegally in the LCD market, and that it would pursue "all
available legal avenues" to correct the verdict.
"While Toshiba appreciates the jury's time and effort,
Toshiba believes that the jury's verdict is in error as to the
finding of wrongdoing," the company said.
The Taiwanese manufacturer AU Optronics was
convicted in March on criminal charges related to the LCD
price-fixing scheme. U.S. prosecutors accused AUO executives of
meeting more than 60 times with competitors at luxury hotels to
fix prices of LCD panels, saying the conspiracy had cost the
U.S. economy billions of dollars.
Several other LCD manufacturers settled criminal charges.
Toshiba was never indicted.
"We are very pleased the jury found in favor of the
plaintiffs and found that Toshiba violated the law, particularly
in light of the government's decision not to criminally
prosecute Toshiba for its misconduct," said Richard Heimann,
co-lead counsel for the plaintiffs.
The civil case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is In Re: TFT-LCD (Flat Panel) Antitrust Litigation,
MDL No. 1827.
(Reporting by Dan Levine in Chicago; Editing by Dale Hudson and
M.D. Golan)