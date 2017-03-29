SEOUL, March 29 South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix
Inc is in talks with Japanese financial investors
about forming a consortium and jointly bidding for Toshiba's
memory chip business, Korea Economic Daily reported on Wednesday
citing unnamed sources.
The paper said SK Hynix, the world's No. 2 memory chip maker
behind Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, plans to submit a
preliminary bid for the Toshiba chip business on Wednesday. The
Japanese firm put up the business for sale in response to a $6.3
billion writedown expected from exposure to its U.S. nuclear
unit Westinghouse.
An SK Hynix spokesman declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates)