MIDEAST STOCKS-Firm oil, global shares may support Gulf bourses
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
July 24 Toshiba Corp plans to reduce production of NAND flash memory by 30 percent, its first cutback since 2009, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.
Toshiba will start cutting output at its Yokkaichi plant in Mie Prefecture as early as this month, the paper said.
Demand for flash memory used in USB drives and SD cards has shrunk as the global economy slows, leading to increasing inventories and falling prices.
Chipmakers like SanDisk Corp, Micron Technology Inc , Elpida Memory Inc, SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd all ramped up their NAND production capacity in a buoyant market for smartphones and tablets, but a glut in supply drove prices to new lows. (Reporting by Shubham Singhal in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
DUBAI, Feb 12 Gulf stock markets could move higher on Sunday, fuelled by a strong rebound in oil prices last week and sentiment on global exchanges that is generally positive.
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.