* Standout Japanese chipmaker caught by supply glut
* Shares down 3.3 pct on news of production cut
* Toshiba sees better market conditions for NAND chips
July-Sept
* Says no plan to revise full-year earnings outlook
(Adds quotes, details)
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, July 24 Japan's Toshiba Corp,
the standout performer among the country's battered chipmakers,
plans to cut production of flash memory chips by 30 percent
after being caught by oversupply and tumbling prices.
Toshiba's NAND flash memory has been a rare bright spot
among Japan's fading chip industry, which has struggled to
upgrade old plants and make the big investments needed to
compete with aggressive overseas rivals.
Japan's last remaining player in the dynamic random memory
(DRAM) market, Elpida Memory Inc, filed for
bankruptcy in February, while Renesas Electronics Corp
is scrambling to avoid the same fate by cutting its workforce
and closing half of its domestic plants.
Toshiba, the world's No. 2 maker of NAND flash memory chips
after Samsung Electronics, said on Tuesday it will
slash production at its Yokkaichi plant in western Japan due an
oversupply of chips for USB drives and memory cards.
"I'm a little surprised that they're cutting that much.
Everyone knows that demand has not been as strong as expected,"
said David Motozo Rubenstein, senior technology analyst at
Religare Global Asset Management in Tokyo.
"Apple's their biggest customer, with the new iPhone likely
to come out later this year you would think they would build a
little inventory for that," he added.
Analysts estimate that more than half of Toshiba's NAND chip
output ends up in Apple's blockbuster iPhones.
MEMORY CARDS
Global demand for memory cards is another matter, analysts
say, as Toshiba and chipmakers like Samsung, SanDisk
and Micron Technology Inc have been caught up in a supply
glut that drove prices to new lows after they ramped up NAND
production capacity in a buoyant market for smartphones and
tablets.
"Toshiba's memory card production accounts for a large
portion of its overall memory chip production ... Market-wise,
memory cards are suffering the most right now and the market is
at rock bottom," said Akira Minamikawa, vice president and
principle analyst at market research firm IHS iSuppli in Japan.
Shares in Toshiba fell 3.3 percent to 267 yen in Tokyo's
morning trading session, compared with a 0.4 percent decline on
the benchmark Nikkei.
Toshiba said it expected market conditions to improve in the
current July-September quarter, and said it had no plan to
revise its earnings outlook for the year to March.
But analysts were sceptical that demand for memory cards
would improve drastically in the second half.
"Whether they continue to cut production by 30 percent is
not clear. They might reduce the level of production cuts, but
we could see lowered production levels throughout this year,"
said IHS iSuppli's Minamikawa.
NAND prices have fallen as much as 60 percent in the last
year, according to chip industry tracker DRAMeXchange. Analysts
estimate a 35-40 percent drop in NAND prices this year alone.
Toshiba last cut NAND production for six months in the first
half of 2009, also by 30 percent.
The company, which manufactures everything from lightbulbs
to nuclear reactors, is slated to report its April-June quarter
results on July 31. It has forecast an operating profit of 300
billion yen ($3.8 billion) for this financial year.
($1 = 78.4000 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Richard
Pullin)