DAVOS, Switzerland Jan 22 Toshiba Corp is in negotiations to supply equipment for several nuclear reactors in China and is also discussing a contract for plants in Kazakhstan, the chairman of the Japanese conglomerate said on Thursday.

Toshiba already has a leading position in the Chinese nuclear power market and is looking to build on this through its Westinghouse Electric unit.

"Potentially, we have the opportunity to get other business in China but it is not fixed yet," Masashi Muromachi told Reuters on the fringes of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Asked to comment on media reports that Toshiba would supply equipment for six to eight nuclear reactors in China, he said the number of plants involved was "not so different".

In addition, fresh business to supply nuclear reactors in Kazakhstan was "under negotiation", he said.

Emerging economies are increasingly looking to nuclear power as a way to curb carbon emissions, which contribute to global warming, although a plunging oil price could change some of those incentives in the long term.

"It won't have too much impact on nuclear for the moment but in future I'm very afraid that attention to climate change issues will be slowing down because of the oil price," Muromachi said. (Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Mark Potter)