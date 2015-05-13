TOKYO May 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp warned it was likely to mark down its reported operating profit for the three fiscal years through March 2014 by a total of at least 50 billion yen ($419.43 million) after an investigation into accounting irregularities.

The announcement late on Wednesday soothed investors' fears the probe could lead to a major scandal, and helped push up Toshiba's American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) 12 percent overnight.

Toshiba had delayed its quarterly earnings announcement and cancelled a year-end dividend due to the probe, launched last month and extended last week.

($1 = 119.2100 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando)