* Operating profit markdown seen at 50 bln yen minimum
* Markdown could be about 7 pct of reported profit
* Size of additional loss 'not that big' - analyst
* 3rd-party probe may reach different conclusion - Toshiba
(Recasts, adds shares comment, credit market reaction)
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, May 14 Japan's Toshiba Corp said
an internal probe into accounting irregularities may mean it has
to mark down three years of profit by about 7 percent, soothing
investor fears the investigation might blow up into a bigger
accounting scandal.
The industrial conglomerate's shares rose as much as 5
percent in Tokyo after it said late on Wednesday it's likely to
mark down operating profit for the three years ended March 2014
by at least 50 billion yen ($420 million). At 0445 GMT, the
stock was up 1.23 percent.
The potential impact was welcomed in the market as
comparatively small at 7.2 percent of previously reported
earnings, analysts said. The shares had fallen 13 percent since
Toshiba spooked investors on May 8, saying it was extending an
investigation into inappropriate reporting of some
infrastructure project costs and construction work.
Toshiba's second accounting investigation in less than two
years had provided unwelcome echoes for some in the Tokyo market
of previous probes that billowed into major corporate scandals.
In the highest profile case in recent years, camera and medical
equipment maker Olympus Corp in 2011 admitted to a
13-year cover-up that hid $1.7 billion in losses.
"I think the market was relieved," said Takashi Hiroki,
chief strategist at Monex Securities. "The size of additional
loss was not that big."
The company is in the process of setting up a third-party
committee to investigate irregularities, which Toshiba said
could reach a different conclusion on treatment of markdowns.
The widening of an investigation first announced in April had
prompted Toshiba to delay its quarterly earnings announcement
and cancel a year-end dividend.
Underlining relief among investors, Toshiba's 5-year credit
default swaps, effectively the cost of insuring
against a default, tumbled by about 40 percent. As well the rise
in its Tokyo shares, Toshiba saw its American Depositary
Receipts surge 12 percent overnight.
As a result of the extended probe, Toshiba said it would not
be able to announce financial results for the latest fiscal year
until June or later. The firm would normally have released
earnings by early May.
($1 = 119.2100 yen)
(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO and Umesh Desai
in HONG KONG; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim, Stephen Coates and
Kenneth Maxwell)