* Toshiba to announce first-half results on Saturday
* Company says loss "roughly as reported" by media
* Nikkei reported six-month operating loss of 90 bln yen
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Nov 5 Japan's Toshiba Corp
signalled on Thursday that it expects to book a large first-half
operating loss as it struggles to recover from a $1.3 billion
accounting scandal, fueling concerns that it may need a more
drastic restructuring.
The grim outlook also adds pressure on the embattled
electronics maker to decide whether to sue former management for
negligence over accounting practices in a bid to avoid lawsuits
from angry shareholders.
Toshiba said its operating loss would be roughly in line
with the 90 billion yen ($741.11 million) loss the Nikkei
business daily said it would book in a report earlier on
Thursday, and that it planned a 70 billion yen writedown for one
of its subsidiaries. It will release detailed first-half results
on Saturday.
Toshiba shares closed down 3.4 percent, compared with a 1.0
percent gain in the benchmark Nikkei index.
In an effort to emerge from the scandal, the
laptops-to-nuclear power conglomerate said in late October that
it had agreed to sell its image sensor business to Sony Corp
and overhaul its semiconductor business.
But Toshiba has a long road ahead as its accounting
irregularities padded profits across a wide range of its
businesses. It is expected to announce more restructuring steps,
in such unprofitable areas as home appliances and personal
computers, later this month.
Sources close to the matter have said Toshiba is also
considering suing former executives, including three former
chief executives, over the accounting practices.
An independent panel investigating the former executives'
role, if any, in the scandal is expected to make recommendations
as early as next week.
It is rare for Japanese companies to sue former executives
unless they are deemed to have been acting for personal greed.
"Lawsuits against former executives are expected to increase
as Japan pushes companies to strengthen corporate governance,"
Kengo Nishiyama, senior strategist at Nomura Securities Co,
said.
"Tougher action will be increasingly called upon when
decisions by former executives are found to hurt their
companies."
Concerns about Japanese bookkeeping practices deepened on
Wednesday when automotive parts maker Akebono Brake Industry Co
said it discovered a case of inappropriate accounting
and delayed the filing of its quarterly results.
($1 = 121.4400 yen)
