July 27 Toshiba Corp's first-quarter
operating profit is expected to more than double on strong
performance at its infrastructure segment, driven by higher
sales of conventional power plant equipment, the Nikkei said.
The company is expected to report a group operating profit
of more than 10 billion yen ($127.8 million) for the quarter
ended June 30, the Japanese business daily reported.
Toshiba in May said it aimed to more than double its annual
operating profit in three years by expanding its social
infrastructure business and boosting sales of electronics
devices.
Profit from the infrastructure segment is likely to have
offset a slump in earnings from NAND flash memory chips in the
quarter, the Nikkei said.
Toshiba, the world's No. 2 maker of NAND flash memory chips
after Samsung Electronics, said on Tuesday it
planned to cut production of flash memory chips by 30 percent
after being caught by oversupply and tumbling prices.
Sales are expected to be down slightly from 1.32 trillion
yen ($16.87 billion) a year earlier, the paper said.
However, revenue growth in infrastructure and other areas
may not fully offset the decline from spinning off production of
small and mid-size liquid crystal display (LCD) panels, the
Nikkei reported.
The company is likely to leave its operating profit forecast
for the full year to March 2013 unchanged, the paper said.
Toshiba expects a 12 percent rise in operating profit to 90
billion yen for the April-September period and a 45 percent rise
to 300 billion yen for the full year.
($1 = 78.2400 Japanese yen)
(Reporting By Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)