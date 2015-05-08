TOKYO May 8 Japanese industrial conglomerate
Toshiba Corp said on Friday it has withdrawn previously
issued earnings guidance for the fiscal year ended March 31 and
would delay announcing full-year results until after June while
it looked into possible accounting irregularities.
The probe is the company's second investigation into its
bookkeeping practices in less then two years. It said last month
that it was setting up a committee to investigate accounting
practices, saying it may have underreported costs of some
infrastructure projects in the business year from April 2013.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)