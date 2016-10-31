TOKYO Oct 31 Japan's Toshiba Corp raised its operating profit estimate to 95 billion yen ($906 million) from the previous forecast of 70 billion yen for the April-September period, in the second upward revision in just about a month.

The company cited rising flash-memory chip prices for smartphones on the back of strong chip demand from Chinese smartphone makers, as well as solid sales of hard disk drives for personal computers and gaming devices.

Toshiba said it would announce its full-year forecast as soon as possible - it may revise it after considering its first-half results. ($1 = 104.8100 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)