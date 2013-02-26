TOKYO Feb 26 Toshiba Corp will promote
Hisao Tanaka, a long-time manager of procurement and
manufacturing at its consumer electronics division, to chief
executive at the end of June, the company said on Tuesday.
Tanaka, a 40-year veteran of Toshiba and currently a
corporate senior executive vice president, will take over from
Norio Sasaki, who will move to a newly created role of vice
chairman after completing a regular four-year term as CEO. The
appointments are expected to be officially approved by the board
in June.
Toshiba, Japan's leading chipmaker and international nuclear
plant builder, employs more than 200,000 people worldwide and
vies for infrastructure projects against rivals like Hitachi Ltd
, France's Areva SA and Siemens AG
of Germany.