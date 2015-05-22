TOKYO May 22 Toshiba Corp will expand
its accounting probe to other operations with a focus on its TV,
computer and chip businesses, public broadcaster NHK reported
Friday, as it investigates bookkeeping irregularities for some
infrastructure projects.
An announcement could be made as early as next week, the
Nikkei business daily reported. The probe will cover the five
years through March this year, NHK said, citing unnamed sources.
A Toshiba spokesman said the reports were not based on any
company announcements, adding that it has nothing to announce
now regarding the scope of the investigation.
The industrial conglomerate last week said it had set up a
new committee headed by a former prosecutor to broaden a probe
of accounting irregularities that overstated operating profits
by at least $420 million in recent years.
It is the second accounting investigation in less than two
years for Toshiba, whose shares have slid about 20 percent since
it disclosed the latest scandal in early April. The stock was
down 0.2 percent Friday morning in Tokyo, in line with the
broader market.
Toshiba has twice delayed reporting its earnings for the
year ended in March because of the irregularities. It says it
plans to release them as promptly as possible after the new
probe is complete.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)