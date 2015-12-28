Dec 28 Toshiba Corp, reeling from a
$1.3 billion accounting scandal, intends to ask for an
additional 300 billion yen ($2.49 billion) in credit lines by
the end of January to fund a large-scale restructuring, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
Toshiba is likely to approach multiple financial
institutions including Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
Corp, Nikkei reported, citing Chief Financial Officer Masayoshi
Hirata. (s.nikkei.com/1YJLltx)
The company, which overstated profits beginning in the
business year through March 2009, has begun restructuring after
an investigation of its accounts revealed businesses in poor
health.
Toshiba is also negotiating the sale of equipment maker
Toshiba Medical Systems, which would likely boost its capital
base to over 1 trillion yen by the middle of fiscal 2016, Nikkei
said.
The company said last week it would book a record net loss
this year and cut around 5 percent of its workforce as the
sprawling conglomerate focuses on chips and nuclear energy.
The company's restructuring is expected to trim fixed costs
by about 300 billion yen in fiscal 2016 compared with the fiscal
2015 projection, Nikkei said.
Toshiba was not immediately available for comment.
($1 = 120.3400 yen)
(Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)