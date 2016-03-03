TOKYO, March 3 Toshiba Corp is asking three key Japanese lenders for additional loans of up to $2.2 billion, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday, as it grapples with rising restructuring costs in the wake of an accounting scandal.

Toshiba is seeking about 200 billion to 250 billion yen (1.76 billion to $2.20 billion) from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp, Mizuho Bank and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which are likely to provide the funds as early as this month, the paper said.

Shares in Toshiba rose as much as 5.3 percent on the news in early trade, outperforming the broader market, which was up about half a percent.

A Toshiba official said the company could not immediately comment on the report. The company secured a credit line of 400 billion yen from lenders in September.

The three lenders could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the wake of a book-keeping scandal in which Toshiba overstated profits from around 2009, Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi has pledged to accelerate restructuring.

To raise cash, Toshiba plans to sell its entire medical equipment unit rather than only a partial stake in Toshiba Medical Systems Corp, people familiar with the matter told Reuters this week.

($1 = 113.5100 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)