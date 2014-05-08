UPDATE 3-Oil edges off three-month lows, eyes on U.S. inventory
* Oil prices have reversed most gains since Dec. 1 (Updates story throughout; previous TOKYO)
TOKYO May 8 Japan's Toshiba Corp on Thursday forecast record operating profit this business year as buoyant sales of power grid equipment and robust income from flash memory chips offset weakness in its nuclear reactor business.
Toshiba, one of the world's leading suppliers of flash memory chips used in smartphones and tablet computers, forecast operating profit of 330 billion yen ($3.24 billion) in the year ending March 31.
That was lower than an average estimate of 355 billion yen from 22 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters. In the business year just ended, the Japanese infrastructure company posted an operating profit of 291 billion yen, 47 percent higher than the previous year. ($1 = 101.7150 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, March 14 The dollar rose before the start on Tuesday of a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to raise U.S. interest rates while euro zone government bond yields headed higher as investor nerves over an election in the Netherlands appeared to ease slightly.
NEW YORK/BOSTON, March 14 Snow blanketed parts of the northeast United States on Tuesday as a blizzard rolled in, with residents being advised to stay at home, airlines grounding flights and schools canceling classes.