TOKYO Feb 4 Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp said it expects a bigger loss than it previously forecast amid mounting restructuring costs after a $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

Toshiba said it now expected a net loss of 710 billion yen ($6.02 billion) compared with a previously expected loss of 550 billion yen.

Toshiba is trying to recover from the book-keeping scandal in which it overstated profits from around 2009. In December, it said it would slash 6,800 consumer electronics jobs, taking total cuts beyond 10,000, including previously announced plans. ($1 = 117.9300 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)