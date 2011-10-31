TOKYO Oct 31 Toshiba Corp , Japan's
biggest chip maker, eked out a rise in quarterly operating
profit on solid demand for its mainstay NAND flash memory chips,
and kept its earnings outlook unchanged.
The world's No.2 maker of flash memory chips is becoming
increasingly dependent on demand from major client Apple Inc
, as its nuclear power business meets regulatory delays
in the wake of the Fukushima nuclear crisis.
Toshiba on Monday posted an operating profit of 76.1 billion
yen ($1 billion) for July-September, up from 71 billion yen the
previous year on a 3 percent sales fall.
Its net profit came to 22.2 billion yen against
27.4 billion yen last year.
Toshiba, which has been battling weak sales of its PCs and
TVs amid a yen rise, retained its annual forecast for an
operating profit of 300 billion yen, above the 281 billion yen
consensus estimate of 23 analysts polled by ThomsonReuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares in Toshiba, which competes with South Korea's Samsung
Electronics Co and Hynix Semiconductor Inc
in semiconductors and with GE and Areva
in nuclear reactors, have fallen 19 percent this
calendar year, broadly in line with Tokyo's electrical machinery
subindex .
($1 = 75.760 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Mayumi Negishi; Editing by Edmund Klamann)