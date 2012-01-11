BANGKOK Jan 11 Toshiba Corporation :

* Expects to restart some of its flood-hit operations this month, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chairwoman of Toshiba Thailand, told reporters

* But it would take up to one year for the company's operations to be fully up and running again

* Has no plans to relocate production outside Thailand. The company is committed to Thailand as a production base despite serious flooding last year

* Toshiba had to halt operations at nine of its 10 production plants at two industrial estates in Pathum Thani province in the north of Bangkok due to floods

