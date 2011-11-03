* Thai unit ops may be fully up and running in March
* Expects to resume partial production in Jan
BANGKOK, Nov 3 Toshiba Corporation may
be able to restart some of its flood-hit operations in Thailand
early in 2012 and be fully up and running in March, its
chairwoman said on Thursday.
Japan's Toshiba had to halt operations at nine production
plants at the Bangkadi Industrial Park and another plant at the
Nava Nakorn estate , both in Pathum Thani province to
the north of Bangkok.
Bangkadi is Toshiba's main production centre in Southeast
Asia. Its factories there make home appliances, semiconductors
and lighting products.
"The water level has now receded by about 10-15 centimetres
at Bangkadi," Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chairwoman of Toshiba
Thailand, told Reuters.
"Right now we haven't been able to drain the water out
because the water outside is still high ... However, we do
expect to begin the process by the middle of this month."
Kobkarn, also chairwoman of the Bangkadi estate, which
Toshiba owns, said Toshiba should then be able to restart some
of its production there in January.
Its plant in Nonthaburi province was still operating as
normal.
Toshiba makes refrigerators, washing machines, air
conditioners, light bulbs and microwave ovens at Bangkadi.
Toshiba has begun producing hard disk drives in the
Philippines as an alternative to Thailand.
According to Citi, about 50 percent of global hard disk
drive assembly is carried out in Thailand. California-based
Western Digital Corp , Japan's Hitachi Global Storage
Technologies and Toshiba have the highest exposure to the
country.
The flooding in Thailand has forced other Japanese high-tech
companies including Sony Corp. and Canon Inc.
to halt production, at least in part.
Thai industrial output fell 0.5 percent in September from a
year before, mainly due to the global economic slowdown
according to the Industry Ministry, and the picture is bound to
have got worse in October because of the floods.
($1 = 30.81 Baht)
