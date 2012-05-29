Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
TOKYO May 29 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Tuesday it will take a 34 percent stake in Korean wind turbine maker Unison
Toshiba said the deal, worth 6.2 billion yen ($78 million), will make it Unison's leading shareholder. ($1 = 79.48 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)
Feb 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 3 Brazilian car rental firm Movida Participações SA has lowered the bottom of the suggested price range for its initial public offering slated for Monday, in a sign investors have the upper hand in pricing new listings amid uncertainty over the government's reform agenda.
Feb 4 Japan's Toyota Motor Corp and Suzuki Motor Corp are nearing a partnership agreement to develop technology, including self-driving, the Nikkei business daily reported on Saturday.