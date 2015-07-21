TOKYO, July 21 A Toshiba Corp executive said its Westinghouse nuclear business was more profitable today than when the Japanese conglomerate first acquired a majority stake, shrugging off suggestions that the deal weighed on its finances and led to improper accounting.

"Compared with the time of the acquisition, operating profit has expanded a great deal," Keizo Maeda, executive vice president, told a news conference a day after an independent investigation reported that Toshiba overstated its operating profit by 151.8 billion yen ($1.22 billion) over several years.

Investors have long held concerns that the value of assets and goodwill related to Toshiba's 87 percent stake in Westinghouse were overstated.