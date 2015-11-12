TOKYO Nov 12 Toshiba Corp's U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse booked losses in fiscal years 2012 and 2013, Japanese magazine Nikkei Business reported on Thursday.

The report comes after Toshiba said in July that Westinghouse was more profitable today than when Toshiba bought it in 2006. It could be a sign that Toshiba is yet to draw a line under its $1.3 billion accounting scandal.

Westinghouse wrote down its assets by about $926 million in fiscal year 2012 and about $400 million in fiscal 2013, the report said.

The writedowns mainly reflected sluggish demand for new nuclear power plants, the report said, citing Toshiba's internal documents. The Japanese laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate does not disclose results for the nuclear power business alone.

A Toshiba spokesman declined to comment.

Analysts have long speculated that the value of assets and goodwill related to Toshiba's 87 percent stake in the nuclear unit has been overstated, especially since the Fukushima disaster and the U.S. shale boom have reduced the appeal of nuclear power.

Toshiba has said it inflated its profits by about 155 billion yen over roughly seven years. Third-party investigators blamed senior management as well as a culture that discouraged employees from questioning authority. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)