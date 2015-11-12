* Westinghouse wrote down assets by $1.3 bln in 2 years

* Toshiba says U.S. unit still profitable (Adds details with confirmation by Toshiba)

TOKYO Nov 12 Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Thursday its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse had booked losses in fiscal years 2012 and 2013, a fresh revelation of difficulties faced by the embattled industrial conglomerate.

Westinghouse fell into the red as it wrote down its assets by about $900 million in fiscal year 2012 and by about $400 million in fiscal 2013, a Toshiba spokesman said, confirming the figures first reported by Japanese magazine Nikkei Business.

The revelations come after Toshiba said in July that Westinghouse was more profitable now than when Toshiba bought it in 2006.

Despite the two years of losses, however, the Toshiba spokesman said Westinghouse has been in good shape overall, posting a profit of $200 million to $300 million annually on average over eight years since the acquisition.

The writedowns mainly reflected sluggish demand for new nuclear power plants, according to Toshiba. The Japanese laptops-to-nuclear conglomerate does not disclose results for the nuclear power business alone.

Analysts have long speculated that the value of assets and goodwill related to Toshiba's 87 percent stake in the nuclear unit has been overstated, especially since the Fukushima disaster and the U.S. shale boom have reduced the appeal of nuclear power.

Toshiba has said it inflated its profits by about 155 billion yen over roughly seven years, masking a wide range of unprofitable business. Third-party investigators blamed senior management as well as a culture that discouraged employees from questioning authority. (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki, Reiji Murai; Writing by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Susan Fenton)