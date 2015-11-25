TOKYO Nov 25 Toshiba Corp will brief
analysts on Friday on impairment changes at its U.S. nuclear
power unit Westinghouse.
Chief Executive Masashi Muromachi and Westinghouse chief
Danny Roderick will both attend the briefing, Toshiba said.
The conglomerate this month reported that Westinghouse had
booked charges of $930 million in fiscal 2012 and $390 million
in fiscal 2013 as the Fukushima disaster reduced demand for new
nuclear power plants.
That increased speculation long held by analysts that the
value of assets and goodwill related to Toshiba's 87 percent
stake in the nuclear unit has been overstated.
