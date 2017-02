ISTANBUL Feb 2 Turkish steelmaker Tosyali Holding said on Thursday it had signed an agreement to partner Japan's Toyo Kohan to make steel in Turkey.

Tosyali said in a statement that Tosyali will have a 51 percent stake in the joint venture, and 49 percent will be owned by Toyo Kohan. A production facility will be build in Osmaniye, in southern Turkey, Chairman Fuat Tosyali said in the statement.

(Reporting by Seda Sezer)