PARIS, June 8 The local partners in BP's Anglo-Russian joint venture TNK-BP had asked French oil major Total if it was interested in buying them out of the partnership, the Wall Street Journal quoted Total's chief executive as saying.

The French oil major had been approached by BP's Russian partners in the venture - a consortium known as AAR - but the price was then "too expensive", CEO Christophe de Margerie said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Friday.

Asked if Total was interested in buying BP's stake in TNK-BP, de Margerie said he wasn't interested if the price was the same than that offered by AAR.

"If BP sells on the same terms, then we have the same answer," he said.

The British oil major said last week it would pursue a sale after receiving expressions of interest in its one-half stake in TNK-BP, Russia's third-largest oil producer.

A Total spokesman declined to confirm de Margerie's comments when contacted by Reuters.

For a timeline on BP's business in Russia, click on: (Reporting by Michel Rose and Muriel Boselli. Editing by Jane Merriman)