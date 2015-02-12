PARIS Feb 12 The chief executive of Total
hailed the renewal of its oilfield concession in Abu
Dhabi as a "blockbuster" on Thursday and did not deny the French
oil major may have coughed up over $2 billion to sign the deal.
The Paris-based company raised pressure on its rivals when
it became the first oil major to sign a deal on Jan. 29 with the
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) for a 10 percent stake in
the emirate's biggest oilfields.
Asked during an earnings presentation on Thursday if he
could confirm the company had paid a 'signing bonus' of $2.2
billion to Abu Dhabi for the stake as mentioned by some
analysts, Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne said: "I won't reveal
the secrets of this contract. But $2 billion for 2 billion
barrels, it's just $1 per barrel, that's not very expensive."
Four oil majors -- ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell
, Total and BP -- had each held 9.5 percent
equity stakes in the ADCO concession since the 1970s and nine
Asian and Western firms bid for stakes.
As of Thursday, the oil companies did not have any
indication from ADNOC on the status of their revised bids after
they were asked to raise their signature bonus, which is an
advance payment on assuming the stake in the concession, one
UAE-based source said.
"The ball is in ADNOC's court now. But in the current
climate, no company would agree to pay such a high price as
being reported that Total has paid," another source said.
The fields in Abu Dhabi produce 1.6 million barrels per day
and are expected to reach 1.8 million bpd from 2017, which would
account for six percent of Total's output.
"In the pharmaceutical industry, they have blockbusters.
This is our blockbuster, and it will last for 40 years,"
Pouyanne said.
"We didn't hesitate one second. The impact of this signature
goes well beyond the price of this asset, it was widely noticed
and has raised our reputation in the Middle East," he said.
ADNOC officials could not be reached for comment. BP and
Shell declined to comment.
