* Q4 profit 998 mln baht vs forecast 1.5 bln

* 2016 revenues seen flat or slightly higher

* TAC controlled by Norway's Telenor (Adds company comments, details)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 3 Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), Thailand's second largest mobile operator, on Wednesday reported a 47 percent drop in quarterly net profit to the lowest level since it joined Bangkok's stock market in 2007.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, said its performance was hit by intense competition, decline in voice services and higher costs as a result of network expansion.

Net profit was 998 million baht ($27.87 million) for the October-December quarter, below the average 1.5 billion baht forecast by 11 analysts polled by Reuters.

The quarterly net profit was the lowest since TAC listed shares in Bangkok stock exchange in 2007, Reuters data showed.

For 2015, net profit dropped 45 percent to 5.89 billion baht, the lowest annual net income since 2007, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data.

TAC's revenue fell 3 percent in 2015 and it expected 2016 service revenue to be "flat to (or a) slight increase from 2015" as the competition will remain intense because operators race to capture a leading 4G position after the spectrum auction late last year.

TAC, which raised its investment to 20 billion baht last year to accelerate 4G and 3G network expansion, planned to spend around the same amount this year, the statement said.

Many analysts said TAC's earnings in 2016 will be under pressure from continued high cost and rising marketing expenses as TAC tries to protect its existing market share as competitors offer improved mobile data and convergence services.

TAC, which has 28 percent market share, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service, third-ranked True Corp and newcomer Jasmine International, which won a mobile licence in December auction.

TAC, which has 28 percent market share, competes with market leader Advanced Info Service, third-ranked True Corp and newcomer Jasmine International, which won a mobile licence in December auction.

Before the earnings announcement, TAC shares closed up 0.7 percent. TAC stock has dropped 47 percent in the last three months, underperforming a 28 percent fall of the Thai technology sector index. ($1 = 35.8100 baht)