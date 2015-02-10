* Q4 net profit 1.89 bln vs forecast 2.44 bln baht

* Q4 service revenue down 4 pct, voice revenue down 17 pct

* Set minimum capex of 14 bln baht in 2015 (Adds company comments on outlook, capex)

By Khettiya Jittapong

BANGKOK, Feb 10 Thailand's second-largest mobile operator Total Access Communication PCL (TAC) said its fourth-quarter net profit was lower than expected due to higher costs and lower service revenue due to fierce competition.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, will spend a minimum of 14 billion baht ($429 million) on expanding its network in 2015 and aims to grow revenue in low single digit percentage terms, it said.

"In 2015, the domestic economy is expected to expand as political environment and consumers' sentiment improves," the company said.

TAC posted a net profit of 1.89 billion baht ($57.96 million) for the fourth quarter, lower than the 2.44 billion baht average forecast by six analysts polled by Reuters.

Net profit dropped 27 percent from the previous quarter. For 2014, net profit rose just 1.5 percent, while service revenue dropped 7 percent from a year earlier.

Fourth-quarter voice revenue fell 17 percent on year, but data revenue rose 17 percent and total costs increased 11 percent, according to the statement.

TAC has a 30 percent share of the Thai mobile phone market and competes with market leader Advanced Info Service (AIS) and third-ranked True Corp. ($1 = 32.6200 Thai Baht) (Editing by Louise Heavens)