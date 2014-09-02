BANGKOK, Sept 2 Thailand's second-largest mobile operator, Total Access Communication Pcl (TAC), said its chief executive Jon Eddy Abdullah resigned on Tuesday and the company appointed vice chairman Sigve Brekke to be acting CEO.

TAC, controlled by Norway's Telenor, is in the process of appointing a new CEO, it said in a statement on Tuesday.

Brekke previously served as TAC's CEO during 2005-2008 and continues his role as executive vice president and head of Telenor Group's Asia operations, the statement said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)