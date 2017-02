Nov 30 Giant French oil company Total SA(TOTF.PA) and U.S. biofuels company said on Wednesday they would form a 50-50 joint venture to develop and sell renewable fuels made from plant sugars.

Total, which bought a 17 percent stake in Amyris last year when the two companies first agreed to work together on biofuels research, said it would also contribute $105 million toward the companies' existing $180 million research program.

The joint venture, which is expected to begin operations in the first quarter of 2012, will produce and sell renewable diesel and jet fuel, the companies said. (Reporting by Matt Daily, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)