BRUSSELS May 23 The Total 360,000 barrels per day oil refinery in Antwerp was operating as normal on Wednesday after industrial action on Tuesday, union officials said.

The dispute concerned the level of staffing to restart a steam cracker.

"There needs to be a minimum size of team.... It was finally sorted out yesterday evening and everything is back to normal," one union official said.

He added that the refinery as a whole had operated on Tuesday with minimum staffing during the day and that production had not been affected.

