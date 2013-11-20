* Gas field was key in reviving interest in Norwegian Arctic
* Resource view is half earlier view of 10-50 bln cubic
metres
* Sees potential for up to 100 mln boe at N.Sea prospect
By Gwladys Fouche
STAVANGER, Norway, Nov 20 French energy firm
Total said on Wednesday development of the Norvarg gas
field in Arctic Norway was not commercially viable, another
signal that oil firms are reining in their optimism about the
Arctic.
Norvarg was one of the two discoveries together with
Statoil's Johan Castberg in 2011 to revive interest in
the Norwegian side of the Barents Sea. They helped rejuvenate
the prospects of Norway as an oil and gas producer.
The announcement on Wednesday underlines the challenges of
developing oil and gas in the remote region. Statoil in June
suspended the $15.5 billion Castberg project as it hopes to find
more resources to make the project economically viable.
"The problem we have on Norvarg is productivity," Martin
Tiffen, managing director of Total Norway in an interview.
A well drilled recently at the Norvarg field flowed at a
rate of just under 200,000 cubic metres a day, he said.
"It is very hard to see how we can have a commercial
development with that kind of flow rate. That is our challenge
today. With flow rates like that, it does not matter how much
gas you have in place," he said, without giving indications of
commercially viable flow rate expectations.
The resource estimates for the field were also lower
following the drilling of a second well in July, he said.
Originally the field was expected to contain between 10 to
50 billion cubic metres of gas.
"We are at 50 percent below that," he said.
Oil companies are keen to drill in the Arctic because it
could hold up to 90 billion barrels of oil, according to the
U.S. Geological Survey.
But firms scaled back exploration plans after the grounding
of a Royal Dutch Shell drilling rig off Alaska on New
Year's eve caused a public uproar.
Total's partners in Norvarg are Canada's Ithaca,
Norway's Statoil, Det norske, Rocksource
and North Energy.
Further south, Total will start drilling the sea bed in the
North Sea at a prospect called Trell in a week or two.
At most Trell could contain up to 100 million barrels of oil
equivalent, Tiffen said, although Total expected somewhat less
than that. Results are due for the well early next year.
Production in Norway accounts for 12 percent of Total's
overall production, with a daily production of some 275,000
barrels of oil equivalent per day.
Norway was the French group's biggest production contributor
for years until Nigeria replaced it last year.