BRUSSELS, Sept 29 Europe's highest court confirmed its judgment and fines imposed on French chemicals firm Arkema SA in a cartel case on Thursday, but scrapped a judgment against French oil firm Elf Aquitaine, now part of Total SA .

The companies had launched separate appeals against a joint fine of 45 million euros, and Arkema also appealed against a separate fine of 13.5 million euros that had been imposed on it alone for its role in the monochloroacetic acid cartel.

The European Court of Justice in Luxembourg said that in a competition case the regulator imposing the fine -- in this case the European Commission -- had not given sufficiently reasoned answers to Elf Aquitaine's arguments that the subsidiary had acted independently.

"Thus, in the case of a parent company held liable for the illicit conduct of its subsidiary, such a decision must, in principle, contain a detailed statement of reasons justifying the imputability of the infringement to that company," the court said.

Elf Aquitaine, which controlled Arkema at the time of the cartel, later merged with French oil major Total and spun off Arkema France.

Following an investigation, the Commission found the cartel operated from 1984 to 1999, with agreements to divide up the market and exchange pricing and sales volumes information. (Writing by Rex Merrifield; editing by Luke Baker)