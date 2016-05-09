PARIS May 9 Total plans to sell its specialty chemicals and equipment division Atotech, the chief executive of the French oil and gas major told French daily Le Figaro after the company announced on Monday it planned to buy battery maker Saft.

"Atotech no longer falls within Total's strategic vision," the paper quoted Patrick Pouyanne as saying. A Total spokeswoman confirmed the comments. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Susan Fenton)