LONDON Nov 25 Total SA is exploring
ways to convert sugars from plant waste that could be used to
fuel aircraft while cutting greenhouse gases, the French oil
major said on Tuesday.
As commercial production of transportation fuel made from
plant waste rather than valuable corn finally starts in the
United States, Brazil and Europe, Total has turned its sights on
developing technologies to extract as much sugar as possible
from woody crops and agricultural waste.
"Total is working on 'second-generation' sugars production
which enlarge the deposit of green crude," Jean-Alain Taupy, raw
material supply senior manager with Total, said on Tuesday.
"We think that biomass products can create a better energy
mix," he said in a speech at the International Sugar
Organization (ISO) seminar in London.
First generation biofuels produced from arable crops have
proved of limited use as they can be costly compared with fossil
fuels and also pose risk to food supplies and biodiversity.
Taupy said the new biofuels could be developed without
competing with food production by using non-edible plant
sources.
Commercial use could be some way off, Taupy said.
"As an oil and gas company, we are used to decades of
development," he said.
