(Adds roadshow details and potential deal structure)

By Laura Benitez

LONDON, Feb 13 (IFR) - Total is planning to sell a debut multi-tranche hybrid bond, providing a key test of euro investor appetite for subordinated debt from a sector that has been buffeted by low oil prices.

The French energy major announced on Thursday that it would take a US$6.5bn writedown in the fourth quarter because of weak oil prices and would cut investment and jobs this year .

Hybrids bonds are seen as an effective way for companies to shore up their balance sheets with credit rating agencies who usually treat them as half debt and half equity.

Total, rated Aa1 (stable) by Moody's and AA- (negative) by S&P, will be the third oil major to tap the European bond market in the last week after Statoil and BP.

Bankers are expecting more oil and gas majors to fund in the euro market due to the competitive conditions versus dollars.

Total has appointed Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC and SG CIB to arrange a roadshow that will begin on Monday February 16th with an investor call, before moving to London and Paris on Tuesday, where it is expected to wrap up on Wednesday February 18th.

The deal's size has yet to be determined but a lead banker said it would include perpetual non-call five-year and non-call 10-year structures.

