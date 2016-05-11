LONDON, May 11 (IFR) - Total SA is set to price a 1.75bn hybrid bond issue on Wednesday at a yield of 3.875%, according to a market source.

The French oil major started marketing a perpetual non-call six-year at yield of 4% area earlier on Wednesday, and later set the yield at 3.875% as demand surpassed 5.5bn, according to a banker on the deal.

Total indicated to investors that it was aiming to raise at least 1bn from the transaction on Tuesday during the marketing meetings.

Barclays and Citigroup are global coordinators. BNP Paribas is active bookrunner alongside Barclays and Citigroup. Banca IMI and UniCredit are passive bookrunners.

Total is rated Aa3 (stable)/A+ (negative) by Moody's and S&P. The hybrid is expected to be rated A2/A-. (Reporting By Laura Benitez)