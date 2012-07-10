PARIS, July 10 Total has become the operator of the Brazilian Xerelete block located in the Campos basin to strengthen its exploration and production activities in the region, it said on Tuesday.

The block was previously operated by Petrobras.

"The transfer of operatorship from Petrobras to Total follows an unanimous decision by the Xerelete partners and approval by the Brazilian authorities," Total said.

Total and Petrobras each hold a 41.2 percent interest on the concession while BP holds the remaining 17.6 percent.

The Xerelete field, located around 250 kilometres off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, was discovered in 2001 in water depths of 2,400 metres and contains relatively heavy oil.

Total plans drilling activities in 2013. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli)