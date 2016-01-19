PARIS Jan 19 French oil and gas major Total does not plan to cut jobs as peer BP has done to withstand the dramatic fall in oil prices, Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

Speaking in an interview with Europe 1 radio, Pouyanne said the firm had the financial capacity to weather the price fall.

Asked if Total will cut jobs as BP has done, Pouyanne said:

"No. We are use to these circles and jobs cannot be the adjustable variable because I'll need these workers when the price goes back up, and it will go back up someday. I don't know when." (Reporting by Bate Felix)