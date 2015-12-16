(Adds board confirmation, dividend)
PARIS Dec 16 Total Chief Executive
Patrick Pouyanne was appointed as chairman of the French oil and
gas giant on Wednesday, combining both roles a year after they
were split following the death of Christophe de Margerie, who
had held both positions.
The roles had been divided between Pouyanne, 52, who became
chief executive, and Thierry Desmarest, who was recalled to take
the role of chairman after Margerie's death.
Desmarest, who will turn 70 on Friday, will step down due to
rules on age limits. He had previously served as chairman and
CEO of the company from 1995 to 2007, and then continued solely
as chairman until 2010.
"Patrick Pouyanne will provide the leadership required in an
environment demanding discipline and innovation," Desmarest said
in a statement.
Patricia Barbizet, an independent director, was appointed as
lead independent director, a new role created to oversee Total's
governance structure, and chair the firm's governance and ethics
committee.
The board also declared Total's second quarter dividend at
0.61 euros per share to be paid in cash or discounted new
shares.
It said the share price for the new shares which will be
issued as payment of the second quarter interim dividend, was
set by the board at 39.77 euros ($43.53).
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
(Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by James Regan and Mark
Potter)