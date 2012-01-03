* Chesapeake to receive $2.03 bln, EnerVest $290 mln
* Deal already announced in Nov covers 619,000 net acres
* Total's aim to develop unconventional assets with big
potential
* Total shares little changed
(Adds second analyst, background, updates shares)
By James Regan and Caroline Jacobs
PARIS, Jan 3 French oil group Total SA
is ploughing $2.3 billion into the development of U.S.
shale gas reserves in Ohio in the latest example of global
energy companies piling into new energy sources made economic by
the high price of crude.
In a deal with Chesapeake Energy Corp, which the
U.S. group announced in November without identifying its
partners, Total will take a 25 percent stake in a joint venture
covering the Utica Shale area of eastern Ohio.
North America has seen a boom in investment in energy
resources such as shale gas in recent years, raising the
prospect of the United States reducing its dependence on
imported energy.
Under the terms of the deal, Total paid $610 million to
Chesapeake and $290 million to a U.S.-based group called
EnerVest, the other partner in the venture. Chesapeake will
receive another $1.42 billion contribution to drilling and
well-completion costs, expected by the end of 2014, it said.
"This is consistent with our strategy to develop positions
in unconventional plays with large potential and, in this case,
with value predominantly linked to (the) oil price," said Total
exploration and production president Yves-Louis Darricarrere.
Total, already in a joint venture with Chesapeake in the
Barnett Shale area in Texas, has said it is looking to boost its
position in U.S. shale basins that have crude oil or natural gas
with a high liquids content, making them more valuable than dry
gas.
Contents of the latest joint venture were disclosed in
November, but at the time Chesapeake, the second-biggest U.S.
producer of natural gas, did not reveal the identity of its
partners.
Oil and natural gas can now be extracted from shale by
drilling miles-deep wells and injecting thousands of gallons of
water and using chemicals to flush out natural gas deposits
trapped between layers of rock.
Chesapeake is an aggressive buyer of land in the new U.S.
shale formations, believed to hold massive reserves of natural
gas and oil. But its appetite for new property has left the
company too debt-laden to pay for drilling and forced it to
attract joint venture partners to help fund development costs.
PROMISING RESULTS
The latest venture with Total covers about 619,000 net
acres, of which 77,000 were contributed by Houston-based
EnerVest, Chesapeake said.
"We believe the Utica acreage is a good asset for Total,"
analysts at brokerage Bernstein wrote in a research note. "We
continue to believe that long-term unconventional assets such as
shale oil and gas acreage can deliver stable production and
increasingly positive cashflows, given that we expect the oil
price to remain high in the long term."
At brokerage CA Cheuvreux, analyst Dominique Patry wrote:
"There is no production to date but 13 wells have been drilled
across the acreage with very promising results seen from each
well in terms of productivity and liquid content."
Thin profitability, due to low U.S. gas prices, has not
diminished foreigners' enthusiasm for the controversial energy
resource.
Statoil last October paid $4.4 billion for Brigham
Exploration to boost its unconventional energy
resources in the United States, one of its key growth areas,
while India's Reliance is also looking to invest more
in the U.S. shale gas sector.
Concerns about water table pollution, tremors and gas
leakage are slowing the expansion of shale gas, but with the
biggest oil and gas reserve holders limiting foreign investment
in their energy sectors, the big western oil and gas majors are
increasingly focusing on OECD countries such as the United
States and Australia.
Yet the technique remains controversial.
The French government in October cancelled three shale gas
exploration permits, including one that was granted to Total,
after it banned the use of the drilling technique, called
hydraulic fracturing.
Shares in Total, which also has shale gas exploration
permits in Poland, Denmark and Argentina, were little changed,
down 0.3 percent at 39.885 euros by 1331 GMT.
Jefferies advised Chesapeake in the transaction. Total
declined to disclose its advisors.
(Additional reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Christian Plumb
and David Holmes)