PARIS, March 18 China has not taken a new stake in France's Total since April 2008, a source from the oil group said on Sunday, denying an earlier report from the Wall Street Journal.

"The Chinese have not taken a stake in Total since 2008," the source said, adding, "There's nothing new."

The Chinese had taken a 2 percent stake at that time. (Reporting By Muriel Boselli; Editing by Leslie Adler)