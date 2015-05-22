PARIS May 22 French oil major Total
is hosting a meeting of the world's biggest oil companies over
the sector's action plan ahead of U.N. climate talks in Paris at
the end of the year.
Officials from Royal Dutch Shell, Saudi Aramco,
Norway's Statoil, BG Group and Italy's Eni
are in Paris to "work on an initiative" highlighting
the oil & gas sector's position in the global debate on climate
change, several company and industry sources said.
The meeting is part of the U.N-backed Oil and Gas Climate
Initiative launched at last year's Climate Summit in New York.
A deal in Paris to limit global warming could force billions
of dollars of oil, coal and gas to remain in the ground.
Energy firms have come under criticism in recent months for
failing to take action to reduce carbon emissions amid growing
calls for investors to pull money out of fossil fuels.
Total Chief Executive Patrick Pouyanne emphasised the French
group's growing focus on natural gas, "the cleanest of fossil
fuels", at the Business and Climate summit in Paris earlier this
week.
A Shell spokesman confirmed the company will attend the
meeting in Paris which they see as "the best practice for
sharing ideas" on the climate discussion.
Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden has repeatedly called
on the industry to take a more active role in the climate debate
and form a coherent response.
On Thursday he slammed divestment campaigns as a "red
herring", however.
