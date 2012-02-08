PARIS Feb 8 Total has agreed to sell its Colombian TEPMA unit to China's Sinochem, the French oil company said on Wednesday.

Combined with an earlier sale of stakes in the country's Ocensa pipeline, the TEPMA disposal will raise about $1 billion, Total said in a statement. TEPMA has holdings in two pipelines and a share of the Cusiana oilfield worth 7,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Total said the sale was in line with its strategy of divesting mature assets to focus on earlier development stages of oil and gas projects in areas such as Colombia's Niscota and Mundo Nuevo blocks. (Reporting by Laurence Frost)